Protesters continue to call Israel out

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Demonstrators protesting Israel’s actions in Gaza leave the Tūhura Otago Museum reserve in Dunedin to march to the Octagon on Saturday.

Weekly protests have taken place in the city since shortly after the conflict erupted in October last year.

Yesterday, international media reported the United Nations said "full-blown famine" had taken hold in northern Gaza as Israel continued to limit the amount of food aid getting into the area.

Nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 7, it was reported.