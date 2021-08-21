Public tend to crash victims after 'hit-and-run'

Firefighters secure a vehicle struck in the crash this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A 'hit-and-run' crash in Dunedin left members of the public diverting traffic and looking after victims while emergency services arrived.

A car was blocking South Rd in the suburb of The Glen after the head-on crash about 3pm today.

A witness said a large ute crashed into the car before driving away.

Members of the public diverted traffic and looked after those involved in the crash until emergency services arrived.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances attended with crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Willowbank.

He there were multiple injuries, but nobody was trapped.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients were transferred to Dunedin Hospital, one in serious condition and one moderate.

A police spokeswoman said they were making inquiries to locate the ute.

