Public tend to crash victims after 'hit-and-run'

A car was blocking South Rd in the suburb of The Glen after the head-on crash about 3pm today.
A witness said a large ute crashed into the car before driving away.
Members of the public diverted traffic and looked after those involved in the crash until emergency services arrived.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances attended with crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Willowbank.
He there were multiple injuries, but nobody was trapped.
A St John spokeswoman said two patients were transferred to Dunedin Hospital, one in serious condition and one moderate.
A police spokeswoman said they were making inquiries to locate the ute.