Public tend to crash victims after 'hit-and-run'

    By Wyatt Ryder
    Firefighters secure a vehicle struck in the crash this afternoon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien
    A 'hit-and-run' crash in Dunedin left members of the public diverting traffic and looking after victims while emergency services arrived.

    A car was blocking South Rd in the suburb of The Glen after the head-on crash about 3pm today. 

    A witness said a large ute crashed into the car before driving away.

    Members of the public diverted traffic and looked after those involved in the crash until emergency services arrived. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances attended with crews from St Kilda, Lookout Point and Willowbank. 

    He there were multiple injuries, but nobody was trapped. 

    A St John spokeswoman said two patients were transferred to Dunedin Hospital, one in serious condition and one moderate.

    A police spokeswoman said they were making inquiries to locate the ute.

