On your marks, get set . . .

Keen runners burst off the start line at Chisholm Park yesterday morning, the first race of the Otago Children’s Athletics Kids XC Series.

The race was about 1km and targeted at children between the ages of 5 and 10.

Entry was free, but donated cans were appreciated — two boxes of canned goods were to be donated to the Dunedin Foodbank.

Sunday’s winner was Rory McKee, 6, of Waikaia.

Further races will be held at Rotary Park on July 27 and at Chingford Park on August 10.