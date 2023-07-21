Pubs reach out to support Mitchell's staff

As soon as the Mitchell’s Tavern fire was out, Stephen Morris’ phone started ringing constantly.

The tavern manager said the response from the local hospitality community had been "unbelievably heart-warming" since the fire.

Many of the city’s bars had employed his staff on short-term work contracts until the Caversham restaurant and bar could be reopened.

"Some have gone to the Mornington, some have gone to the Cock and Bull, the Waterloo, the Concord — the whole hospitality industry has helped us out here greatly.

"It just shows you how well the industry gets in behind you when disaster strikes.

"It’s great for the workers, otherwise they would be sitting around doing nothing.

"They’re grateful to be able to find new work so quickly."

Mitchell’s Tavern manager Stephen Morris and operations manager Natalie Langley are waiting to see if the badly damaged bar and restaurant can be rebuilt. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

The restaurant and bar’s kitchen caught fire mid-last month and tore through most of the tavern.

The fire started after a deep fryer cleaning contractor turned on the fryers and left to collect gear from his van.

When he returned, he saw smoke and flames, and called emergency services.

At the height of the fire five trucks, including an aerial appliance, were involved in the effort.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand fire investigator ruled it was an accidental fire, caused by an electrical fault.

Mr Morris said the future of Mitchell’s was still unclear.

The building’s owner was waiting for insurance details to emerge before making a decision about whether it was viable to rebuild.

"It’s a very slow process and it’s so frustrating."

The Mitchell’s Tavern kitchen where an electrical fault started a fire that badly damaged the business last month.

He hoped if the building was rebuilt, the staff would come back to work there.

"It’s the staff that make Mitchell’s so popular."

He said support for staff and the watering hole continued to pour in and he was frequently being stopped in the street by locals, offering help to clean up and asking when the building was going to reopen.

"The support from the whole community has just been amazing.

"It’s been devastating for them.

"Everyone wants the place back open, but really, it’s in the hands of the insurance company at the moment," Mr Morris said.

"It’s a waiting game. We’re in limbo."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz