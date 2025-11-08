Pupils hope to keep sealife safe, one bag of rubbish at a time

St Brigid's School Rubbish Rangers Kairo Astilla, Heanock Ignatius, Danelle Dumasis, Levi Daniels, all 5, keep their eyes peeled for litter in Bayfield Park. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUEIRY

A squad of thirteen 5-year-old children have taken it upon themselves to clean Dunedin.

They call themselves the Rubbish Rangers and they spent yesterday cleaning Bayfield Park.

St Brigid’s School pupils Ramiel Edrad and Maggie McLean, both 5, have been rangers for three weeks.

Ramiel explained what they do is simple.

"We look for rubbish, and we put it in our rubbish bag."

The purpose of the rangers was to make sure the rubbish did not end up in the ocean, keeping sealife safe.

Yesterday, they collected five full bags of rubbish from the park.

Maggie said they had a friend named Ariel, who was a turtle that lived off the coast of Florida.

Ariel had nearly eaten a plastic bag twice, so it was important for their sealife protection mission, to clean the city, preventing more rubbish from entering the ocean, Maggie said.

The class had been tracking Ariel’s movements around Florida and had written stories and diary entries about her, teacher Carmel Wassell said.

It was a good way of teaching the children about the environment and how to look after it, she said.

"They’re really interested.

"Parents have been sending in lots of photos of the kids doing it in their own time and I've got most of them saying they want to be international rubbish rangers when they grow up."

Miss Wassell said the equipment to carry out the initiative was provided by School Kit — a programme that helped teachers deliver lessons.

mark.john@odt.co.nz