Pups in lap of luxury thanks to bequest

SPCA worker Gemma Mitchell and Mike Beath play with Moose the puppy in the new SPCA puppy pen. Photos: Gerard O'Brien

A generous bequest by a lifelong animal lover to the Dunedin SPCA has led to a new puppy pen being built.

Mike Beath’s late wife Marjorie Beath left a substantial amount to the SPCA in her will after her death about two years ago.

Mrs Beath, who grew up on a sheep farm in Middlemarch, had been a longtime animal lover.

She had a pet sheep growing up and many dogs throughout her life, plus a very special cat.

"Margy was always interested in animals and she was always farming-orientated," Mr Beath said.

While Mr Beath planned to leave money to the New Zealand Blind Association, his wife chose to make a bequest to the SPCA as "you see too many poor wee animals out there".

The couple also used to live above the Opoho SPCA.

"Margy used to go out for a walk and go in the SPCA and have a look around and she would come home again and say I saw such and such."

A plaque in Marjorie Beath’s memory has been placed outside the new puppy pen.

The new puppy run is a big improvement on the previous one.

"It does look good; it was a dirty mess," Mr Beath said.

The old puppy run was uncovered and lacked sunlight. It was paved in uneven concrete that was constantly covered in algae and moss.

The new puppy run is covered and has been levelled out.

SPCA team leader Sarah Papa said the safety of the puppies was the biggest change.

"The puppies’ joints are quite delicate so it is good that it is all one level and covered.

"It wasn't a nice place for the puppies to spend time," Ms Papa said.

