Push for rainbow connection on Stuart St

Last year Woof! Bar co-director Dudley Benson asked the Dunedin City Council to install a rainbow crossing on the intersection of Moray Pl and Lower Stuart St. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A rainbow road could brighten the streets of Dunedin after an infrastructure proposal was changed to "go big" in support of the queer community.

Members of the city’s queer community decided an earlier proposal aimed at creating a unique crossing highlighting the importance of the rainbow community would not cut it.

Instead, they propose a whole street.

The group met last week to discuss the project and voted unanimously to work towards a "rainbow street" which would brighten a strip of lower Stuart St from the Octagon to Moray Pl.

The initiative to create a rainbow crossing was originally organised by Woof! bar co-owner and LGBTQI+ activist Dudley Benson.

"We faced a lot of resistance for a rainbow crossing at lower Stuart St . . . if we can’t have that then let’s go even bigger," Mr Benson said.

"A strong visual representation of our community in the centre of our city will give young people a sense of belonging."

Mr Benson said rainbow people in New Zealand had higher rates of mental health struggles and suicidality than their non-rainbow peers.

"That suggests the world they are living in is not supporting them in the way it should."

He said homophobia and transphobia existed in Dunedin.

Everyone would agree that no young person in the city should suffer for who they are, Mr Benson said.

"It will let them know we’ve got their back and we will not tolerate bullying of any kind."

Local artists Madison Kelly and Daniel Blackball would create a design for the area which incorporated maoritanga and takatapui in the design, he said.

He said the project would not mean a simple rainbow painted on a street.

"We’re interested in what makes the rainbow community in Dunedin so special and diverse, so all those elements will make up the design," Mr Benson said.

"It’s the 21st-century evolution of the rainbow."

Dunedin City Council central city plan project director Glen Hazelton would also be assisting the group with the presentation and planning.

There were limitations with the site, including the Bath St pipe renewal project that would need to be carried out before any central city beautification work could occur, Mr Benson said.

"We’re in no rush though, we’re getting our ducks all lined up in rows."

The original rainbow crossing proposal gained the support of 6500 people who signed a petition pushing for the project.

It was supported by businesses in the area, and 13 of 14 of the former Dunedin City councillors had voted to progress the project.

Mr Benson believed the new council would vote in favour of the revised project, was was intended to be presented to council within the next six months.

