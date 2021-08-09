Ravensbourne crash victim mourned

A man who died in a crash in Dunedin last week ‘‘had so much more to give’’, his grieving family says.

Police today named Cory Miles as the man who died when his car crashed into a barrier in Ravensbourne Rd on August 4.

In a statement today, his family said he would now ‘‘rest easy’’ in the loving arms of his mother Lynette.

Mr Miles was remembered as a father to a beautiful little girl and a beloved brother, son and friend to many others.

‘‘At the young age of 30, Cory had so much more to give and experience through his life,’’ the family statement said.

‘‘Cory has left millions of extraordinary memories for those he has left behind.

‘‘We will always remember that cheeky go lucky smile, knowing behind it there was a loving troublemaker who gave a lot more than he often received.’’

Police said speed was believed to have been a factor in the crash; Mr Miles was the sole occupant of the car.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene on August 4 and police said an investigation was under way.

- Staff reporter