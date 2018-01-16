Record heat at Dunedin Airport

St Clair Salt Water Pool lifeguard Kate Spenceley showers following a swim before her shift at the pool as the temperature in Dunedin topped 30degC today. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Dunedin Airport has this afternoon recorded its highest ever temperature as the South swelters again today.

MetService forecaster Cameron Coutts confirmed the record was broken when the temperature at the airport reached 35degC shortly after 3pm.

The temperature needed to be verified by Niwa before it was added to the record books, but Mr Coutts said there was no reason to believe it had not beaten the previous high of 34.9degC, recorded on February 26, 1995.

The keeping of records dates back to 1972.

Before hitting 35degC, the airport logged its hottest January day, 34.8degC - beating the previous high of 34.6degC, recorded on January 18, 2004. Another scorcher - 34.1degC - was logged on January 5, 2013.

The hot temperatures were caused by a warm, subtropical flow travelling from the northeast down New Zealand, which was exacerbated by warmer than usual sea temperatures.

Temperatures also got warmer as winds pushed the air over hills and mountains, in a phenomenon known as the foehn effect.

This effect was normally associated with northwest winds, but could also happen in northeast winds.

The heat has set in over much of the country but the South is bearing the brunt, with many places in the high 20s or low 30s around 3pm.

At 3pm, Dunedin city was showing 31.1degC, Alexandra 30.5degC, Queenstown 27.7degC and Wanaka 26.2degC. Of the smaller towns, Millers Flat was leading the way with 32.7degC.

Several places in Canterbury were around 30degC, while most of the North Island was enjoying temperatures in the mid to high 20s

A change may be in store, as MetService has warned Dunedin, Clutha and Southland residents to expect thunderstorms and possible hail this afternoon in the warm, humid northeasterly flow.

Enjoying the water at Outram Glen, near Mosgiel, yesterday evening are (from left) Christie Watson (17), Brooke McDonald (16), Tash Iti (16), Rebekah Wairau (18) and Katelyn Dey (17), all of Dunedin. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

The focus of significant convection will shift from the North Island to the southern South Island, where daytime cloud build-ups are expected to produce isolated heavy showers (25mm or more an hour) or thunderstorms to parts of Dunedin, Clutha and Southland.

"There is a moderate risk of a few thunderstorms between Dunedin and Invercargill in the late afternoon and evening.