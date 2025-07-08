Relief peninsula in school zone

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Otago Peninsula families will be able to send their girls to Queen’s High School after the Ministry of Education backtracked on a stricter enrolment zone proposal.

Yesterday’s ruling means the school’s zone will include special provisions for the peninsula community.

Ministry of Education acting leader for the South Andrea Williams said the ministry had not dropped the proposal for an enrolment scheme at Queen’s High School, whose roll recently topped about 620 students. Rather, after public consultation, the decision had been made to extend the school’s enrolment scheme home zone to include all areas that were originally proposed — with the addition of Otago Peninsula.

"This decision was informed by significant feedback from the community. Of the 367 public submissions received during the consultation process, a strong majority supported the inclusion of Otago Peninsula."

The ministry and school board would closely monitor the implementation of the enrolment scheme to ensure it effectively managed student numbers and avoided overcrowding, she said.

Paul Pope. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The move has pleased many who live within the Otago Peninsula area, who believed they were going to be "shut out" of opportunities for girls to attend single-sex schools in Dunedin.

Otago Peninsula Community Board chairman Paul Pope said the ministry’s decision was "not a U-turn", but a reflection of the strength of feeling in the community over the issue.

"There were a lot of people in the community, including the community board, who submitted on the zoning — and there was a lot of strength of feeling around the links that the area had historically with [girls] going to school there."

Mr Pope said there was a cultural link between the school and the peninsula community.

"We don’t have Ministry of Education buses now — we use public transport.

"We’ve had to fight with the regional council a few years ago to get that changed so that we could get children to that area. So I think [the decision] is, as I say, a recognition that there was a very strong community feeling."

The ministry proposed the school zone for Queen’s High School in response to its rapidly growing roll.

Mr Pope said he understood the rationale behind the proposal, but he believed the ministry "didn’t recognise the fact that there’s a very strong connection with the Otago Peninsula to Queen’s and has been for a long period of time".

"I think it’s probably some reassurance for those parents who have got [girls] who are looking to attend high school next year and in the future."

Emily Larkins, of Portobello, whose daughter Ivy, 12, wants to attend Queen’s next year, said the family was delighted and relieved.

"It’s such good news. We submitted on the proposal, and we’re glad they listened."

Ōtākou Marae whanau member Nadia Wesley-Smith also welcomed yesterday’s decision.

"While it’s a really good result for those whānau that are living on the peninsula, I’m still quite mindful that there’s other whānau still living outside of the enrolment zone.

"We’ll be looking for other pathways, if there are any, to access the Māori curriculum that’s on offer at Queen’s."

Ms Wesley-Smith said the marae would like to work more closely with the school.

"The marae has had a long-standing relationship with the school — despite any decision around enrolment zones, that won’t change."

Principal Barbara Agnew said she welcomed the decision’s acknowledgement of the peninsula community’s connection to the school and the school would also work closely with the marae to continue to forge connections.

This week, the memorandum of understanding between Queen’s High School and the Ministry of Education will be completed and signed. This will formally confirm the proposed area as the designated home zone for the school.