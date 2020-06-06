Renewed life brought to Marinoto House

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Hospital chief executive Richard Whitney said several hospital staff members had this week moved into new offices on the first floor of the Category 2 listed building in Maori Hill.
The complex was later bought by the Otago Hospital Board in 1947 and used to accommodate nurses, including during their training.
In 1960, the Sisters of Mercy bought the building - which they used as a convent - and nearby land, where they developed a new hospital, larger than their previous facility in Royal Tce.
It was intended to undertake further phases of restoration, including replacing the roof, as part of an overall restoration project which could ultimately cost up to $6 million, over three to five years, he said.
The ground floor of the house had long been used for educational and health-related meetings and functions, but smaller first-floor rooms had for some time been unused.
A refit of the 1030sq m Marinoto House first-floor areas provided ‘‘an ideal space solution and be an opportunity to restore the neglected areas to their former glory’’, he said.
The new spaces included five offices, an ICT training room and a new boardroom-style meeting room. Mr Whitney worked with architect Regan Hall, of McCoy & Wixon, on the project, and Naylor Love began building work last year.