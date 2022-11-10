Residents asked for ideas about South D

More than 100 residents from the South Dunedin community turned up to a hui at Bathgate Park School yesterday. Photo: Linda Robertson

Residents in one low-lying suburb of Dunedin have been urged to "Dream South D" after a new project steering group asked what people want in their community.

Dream South D is a community-led project seeking to plan and implement projects of community value in the South Dunedin area.

Last year the South Dunedin Community Network signed up for a government programme which involved community consultation, a community plan, and the chance to access up to $5 million over five years.

Funded by the Department of Internal Affairs, a steering group of seven members and a representative from Otakou Marae were set up to make the community vision come to life.

At the South Dunedin Community Hui at Bathgate Park School yesterday the team asked those at the hui to give their opinion and ideas on what should be done in the area.

Once the team has learned about the hopes and aspirations for community projects, work can begin in 2023, putting those ideas into action.

Steering group convener Sarah Jones said the project would be similar to other popular projects funded by the Department of Internal Affairs such as the Valley Project in North Dunedin.

"We all want South Dunedin to become a better place to live, and we’re going to do that," Ms Jones said.

Yesterday was the start of an expected six months of community engagement before planning or implementation begins.

Those who did not make the hui, but who would like to share their ideas are welcome to visit the website dreamsouthd.org.nz and provide feedback.

cas.saunders@odt.co.nz