Resigned to car park loss despite hit

The removal of car parks in Howe St has hurt business for Piano Specialists owner Jim Strang.

But as contractors began to turn temporary safety measures into permanent ones yesterday, the Howe St business owner said he did not have "a lot of time and energy" to try to stop something that was "always going to happen".

"I hate that attitude of whingeing and then accepting it, but I’m too busy trying to make a living to really do anything about it, unfortunately," Mr Strang said.

Workers from Bailey’s Concrete Cutting cut into the footpath in Howe St, north Dunedin, near the intersection with George St, yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

"It’s been worse with less parks. We have to sometimes park a block away.

"And I can only imagine what it’s like for someone who wants to come and see us."

The Dunedin City Council was unable to respond to a query yesterday, but in March said the removal of 12 parking spots for nearby George Street Normal School was part of an effort that involved taking out 45 car parks from within new school safety zones around six Dunedin schools.

The work was part of the council’s $3million, 15-school programme that prioritised safety over parking at Dunedin schools.

