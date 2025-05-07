Response urged to ensure future of coast

The coast from St Clair to St Kilda in Dunedin. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Otago's coast is experiencing ‘‘some of the most intense ocean warming’’ anywhere in New Zealand and a co-ordinated response is required to ensure its future health, a national environmental protection advocacy group says.

The Environmental Defence Society (EDS) yesterday released a 52-page report focused on the Otago coast as part of its ongoing project to develop concrete recommendations for reform of New Zealand’s oceans management system.

Report author and EDS policy director Raewyn Peart said the effects of climate change were more extreme here than would otherwise be the case, because they came on top of existing pressures on the marine environment including sedimentation and the impacts of fishing activity.

‘‘The area is subject to some of the most intense ocean warming experienced anywhere in the country, and keystone species such as bull and bladder kelp are suffering badly, with likely cascading impacts for other marine life.

‘‘The future health of Otago’s coastal marine area will depend on the implementation of an integrated strategy that effectively deals with these cumulative pressures.’’

Her report, one of a series of case studies, followed from a 2021-22 project that reviewed issues with present marine protections and developed options for reform such as new models for spatial protection, integrated management and legislative design.

Her examination of the issues in Otago included a literature review as well as confidential interviews with 12 people involved in the area, including Fisheries New Zealand and the Otago Regional Council staff, University of Otago and Niwa scientists, representatives from the commercial and recreational fishing sectors, a Māori consultant and a seabird conservationist.

The report provides an overview of the present state of the environment and an examination of ‘‘two key challenges’’, namely sedimentation and spatial marine protection.

Sedimentation, which would likely increase with climate change due to more intense storm events, could smother pāua, increase larval mortality and reduce suitable substrate for settlement.

It also affected kelp forests, causing ‘‘coastal darkening’’ and hindering photosynthesis.

‘‘There is also evidence of sedimentation directly impacting estuaries.’’

The creation of the proposed marine protected areas had stalled due to legal proceedings, she said.

An update of the regional coastal plan by the Otago Regional Council was not expected before mid-2028 when there could be a different regulatory framework for coastal planning in place.

Fisheries New Zealand also recently released guidance on protecting habitats of significance to fisheries management but has yet to identify particular to the Otago coast.

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz