Road closures predicted as snow spreads across South

Brockville and much of Dunedin city was turned white after snow fell early last night. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Beds of white and flurries of snow could be seen across the South yesterday as a polar blast moved across the country.

Forecasters issued warnings on Tuesday, saying nearly the entire South Island would be hit by bitter cold wind and snow.

Snow was expected from about 6am yesterday until 9am today, with flurries down to sea level in some places.

The snow caused the closure of State Highway 87 early last night. State Highway 1, the Northern Motorway from Dunedin, was closed late last night.

Between 6cm and 10cm of snow was expected to fall on the motorway between 8pm yesterday and 6pm today.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the snowfall matched what was forecast.

With such a cold atmosphere there was a "really good chance" some roads would be closed due to snow overnight and today.

The bad weather would affect areas of higher altitude more, such as Central Otago, but there was no region which was expected to be hit worse than others.

The snow had potential to settle, with the two biggest factors being the quantity of snowfall and the temperature of the ground.

Coming out of winter the ground would be warmer than in previous months, which made snow less likely to settle, but quite a lot of snow was forecasted, he said.

Heavy snow warnings would be in place until at least 9am today for Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago, south of Alexandra, the Southern Lakes District south of Queenstown, and Fiordland from Te Anau southwards.

Road snowfall warnings were also in place across the South, including the alpine passes.

