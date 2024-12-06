Rolling out plans for a Dunedin lawn bowls hub

Chisholm Park. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The planned development of "brown field reserve land" into a lawn bowls hub would strengthen the sport in Dunedin, council staff say.

At next Tuesday’s meeting, the Dunedin City Council will consider a proposal to build one and a-half artificial outdoor bowling greens and support facilities on the Chisholm Park Recreation Reserve in Tainui.

In his report, senior leasing and land adviser Owen Graham said the project would be planned and funded by the bowls community.

"Once the development . . . has been completed, the management of the outdoor bowling facilities and the existing indoor lawn bowls stadium will come under the management of [the Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium Incorporated].

"The development of an area of brown fields reserve land alongside existing sporting activities in the same area would effectively create a lawn sports hub."

In 2021, the Andersons Bay Bowling Club sold its facilities and land — the proceeds were earmarked for the new greens and facilities in Tainui.

If the project was approved, it was expected the club would be amalgamated into the lawn bowls stadium, Mr Graham said.

"The proposed development and subsequent lease will strengthen the sport of lawn bowls in Dunedin by locating an outdoor bowls club alongside the existing indoor bowls facility and through the shared use of new and existing facilities."

The council received several submissions in support of the proposal and none in opposition, he said.

If the council approved the project, it would need to grant an initial 10-year lease of part of Chisholm Park Recreation Reserve to Dunedin Lawn Bowls Stadium Inc.