Rowing club unveils new skiffs

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Celebrating the unveiling of one of six new skiffs in Kitchener St beside Otago Harbour in Dunedin on Saturday is Otago Rowing Club member Russell Garbutt.



Charlie Stapp 2 was the first skiff unveiled in the boat-naming ceremony.

Charlie Stapp joined the rowing club as a coxswain in 1933 and went on to coach New Zealand representatives Graeme and Murray Lawrence and become club captain, president and patron.

He left a $150,000 bequest to the club when he died in 2005, Mr Garbutt said.

Boats were also named after club president Dean Winton and his wife Mo Winton, as well as club secretary Dave Jackson and former president Rob Hamlin.

A quad was named after former junior world champion and Bayfield High School pupil Eva Hofmans, who isstudying in the United States at Yale University. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

