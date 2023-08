A runaway truck has rolled downhill from the Octagon and smashed into the ANZ bank in central Dunedin.

A witness saw the truck rolling towards the bank with the driver apparently running after it late this afternoon.

Emergency services at the scene with the truck following the accident. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

The truck also hit two cars parked outside the ANZ branch on the corner of George St and Moray Place.

Nobody is believed to have been injured in the 4.45pm accident.