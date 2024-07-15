Sale a sea scout fundraiser

Andersons Bay Sea Scouts group leader Greg Verhoef and his daughter, assistant group leader Shanna Verhoef, help to steer a garage sale yesterday to raise money for Dunedin scouts to attend a national regatta. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

More than $10,000 has been raised so far to help about 30 Dunedin children and teenagers get to a national scouts regatta and more activities are planned.

Yesterday, the Andersons Bay Sea Scout Hall in Dunedin was packed with exercise bikes, prams, children’s toys, clothes and books for a garage sale.

"Heaps of stuff" filled the hall and a sausage sizzle, bake sale and groceries raffle were also being held, Andersons Bay Sea Scouts assistant group leader Shanna Verhoef said.

The national sea scouts regatta is to be held in Porirua in the new year.

Miss Verhoef described it as a series of boating and water safety events, including sailing, rowing, kayaking and swimming.

It was the pinnacle event on the sea scouts calendar, she said.

Group leader Greg Verhoef said the trip would last about two weeks, including extra activities in Wellington, and the total cost of getting the youth and seven leaders there could add up to about $40,000.

The age range for the scout and venturer sections was 10 to 18 and the Terra Nova Sea Scout Group at Port Chalmers would be part of the Dunedin contingent.

Fundraising activity had included a car wash and selling cheese rolls.

A quiz night was coming up, as well as a firewood raffle, bingo night and more cheese rolls for sale.

The national regatta was usually held once every three years, but it had been seven years since the last one because of Covid-19.

"None of the kids with us now would have been to one", Mr Verhoef said.

Miss Verhoef said the group would be camping in tents at Tītahi Bay.

The aim of the fundraising was to make the event as accessible as possible for youth, she said.

