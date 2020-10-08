Search on for vehicle after police pursuit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are searching for a car following an abandoned pursuit in Dunedin this morning.
Just before 11am, a police unit attempted to stop a vehicle on the Northern Motorway due to its manner of driving.
The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated but abandoned almost immediately near Dunedin Hospital.
Police are trying to locate the vehicle, a blue Audi A4 sedan.
Anyone who may have seen this vehicle is asked to contact police.