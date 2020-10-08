Search on for vehicle after police pursuit

Police are searching for a car following an abandoned pursuit in Dunedin this morning.

Just before 11am, a police unit attempted to stop a vehicle on the Northern Motorway due to its manner of driving.

The driver failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated but abandoned almost immediately near Dunedin Hospital.

Police are trying to locate the vehicle, a blue Audi A4 sedan.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle is asked to contact police.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz