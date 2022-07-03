Sending support to creatives

Challenges faced by creative people during the Covid-19 pandemic have inspired John McGlashan College pupils to respond with kindness.

Messages of Aroha was an outreach project undertaken by members of the performing arts department at the college.

Arts co-ordinator Reva Grills said the pupils recognised how hard it had been for creative industries during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project was born out of a "feeling we had to share love and support to those in our creative community," she said.

The effects of cancellations, postponements and challenging circumstances had been a disruptive process for many.

Care for the arts . . . John McGlashan College pupils (back from left) Theo Hannagan (17), Rylan Urqhart (16) and (front) Samuel Hore and Kaleb Durant (both 16) read passages from Messages of Aroha. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

The college created an online document and reached out to other schools around Otago to gather supportive messages.

These have been collected to and turned into a booklet that could be shared with others in the creative community.

Pupil Rylan Urqhart said the aim was to encourage artists mentally and show they were supported during this tough time.

"It is a project that is going towards helping out local artists in many different forms," he said.

Pupil Theo Hannagan said he and fellow pupil Tim Bradfield are curating a launch tonight at the Fringe HQ at 19 George St.

The messages will be displayed at the White Box exhibition space in the window of the Fringe HQ for about a month.

