Sir Ian Taylor not backing down over America's Cup stoush

Racing for the Prada Cup is due to start at 3pm in Auckland, but off-water manoeuvres led by Sir Russell Coutts about television graphics have been a feature of the lead-up.
Sir Russell's companies Oracle Racing and SailGP filed copyright infringement claims against Sir Ian's company, Animation Research Ltd, and two other companies just before Christmas in relation to graphics ARL developed for racing broadcasts.
A spokeswoman for Sir Russell claimed this morning the copyright dispute had been resolved, but Sir Ian said no agreement had been reached with his company.
The dispute was about graphics showing a fixed border defining the race course, parallel lines that help viewers interpret the progress of the rival boats and sponsorship names on course borders.
Sir Russell, also from Dunedin, told America's Cup organisers to avoid infringement by revising graphics or pay a licence fee.
Sir Ian said he did not believe Sir Russell had a case.
Animation Research had improved its graphics, but there was no need to make adjustments resulting from moves made by Sir Russell.
He was looking forward to this afternoon's racing.
"Everything is done at huge speed on the water," he said.
"We have to operate as fast behind the scenes.
"It's really fun."
A statement released by a spokeswoman for Sir Russell said this morning the copyright dispute between SailGP and German broadcast manufacturer Riedel Communications and the Circle-O group had been resolved.
“Riedel Communications and Circle-O have agreed to pay an appropriate IP licensing fee, and they look forward to continuing to work with SailGP in delivering world-leading broadcast technology to sailing fans around the globe.”
Riedel Communications may have accepted SailGP's demands, but Sir Ian has not.
He said his company had spent about $500,000 developing the graphics.