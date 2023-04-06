Sir Rod wows smaller crowd

Sir Rod Stewart performs under the roof in Dunedin last night. PHOTO: CRAIG BAXTER

There were no long queues to get into Forsyth Barr Stadium last night for what was likely Sir Rod Stewart’s Dunedin swansong.

There was no official attendance number available but the size of the crowd was reportedly well down from 2015 when the beloved British rock and pop singer-songwriter thrilled more than 23,000 fans at the stadium.

A police officer at the gate said it was shaping up to be a quieter night than some recent concerts at the venue that can hold upwards of 36,000 people.

He understood just 8500 tickets had been sold.

Dunedin Venues chief executive Terry Davies said he could not disclose how many tickets were sold.

Before either Sir Rod or Grammy award-winning American singer Cyndi Lauper took to the stage — when asked if the venue was busy — he said, "it’s going to be a great show".

About 7pm, as New Zealand singer Jon Stevens warmed up the crowd, a steady flow of fans entered the stadium.

Among them were three generations of a Christchurch family.

Libby Boakes (24), part of the youngest generation, said she was looking forward to hearing Sir Rod perform the hits Maggie May and Sailing.

The latter would make her cry — her mother, Kerrilyn Boakes, died a year ago this month, and had sung the song to her as a child.

Her sister, Katie Boakes (23), had already cried, but for altogether different reasons — their father Glenn Davey said they had been winding her up and told her the show had been cancelled.

Across Anzac Ave in "the Scotsman’s grandstand", six fans pulled up lawn chairs to enjoy the show without entering the grounds.

Among them, Mosgiel’s Rhythmix Choir director Nancy Miller said there would be a singalong as Sir Rod’s hits were played.

The raspy-voiced singer had enduring appeal, which was helped by his "tight pants".

Colin Mackintosh said he did not want the Scotsman’s grandstand publicised for fear it would be crowded out by the "hoi polloi", but it really was a good spot to enjoy an evening of music.

"We can all sit together and have some biscuits and cheese and a good laugh."

Earlier in the day, Mr Mackintosh had been among the nearly 3000 people at the twenty20 match between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka at the University Oval.

New Zealand kept its 15-year unbeaten record at the ground intact, beating the visitors by nine wickets.

