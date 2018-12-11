Six60 announce Dunedin show after viral campaign

Six60 play at Forsyth Barr Stadium during O-Week. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Six60 have announced a Dunedin show following a viral campaign to bring the band down south.

The group will perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Saturday, March 9, two weeks after their sold-out Western Springs Stadium show in Auckland.

The campaign began after lead singer Matiu Walters told The Hits Dunedin Breakfast duo Callum and P that he’d love to bring the band back to Dunedin.

Callum and P took him for his word and began to rally Six60 fans on air and on social media, finally convincing the band to return. "Let’s do it, the people have spoken!" said Walters.

Patrina Roche (aka P) says the campaign initially started as a joke. "We initially started talking to the promoter as a bit of a laugh, because there were a lot of people in the South Island who were disappointed there wouldn’t be a concert down south, or who couldn’t make it to Western Springs.

"Then all of a sudden it actually became a reality and we, and our listeners, were over the moon!"

Matiu Walters wows fans as the band supports Ed Sheeran at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Craig Baxter

Callum Proctor says the people of Dunedin and Southland are to thank for the show.

"It is fantastic to have so many people in Dunedin and Southland really get behind us to encourage the band to do a show down here. Six60 have such loyal fans who I know will be over the moon to have a chance to see the guys next year.

"It just goes to show, a little pestering can get you a long way!"

Six60 will bring their Auckland guests Drax Project, SWIDT and IllBaz along, with the addition of rising rapper JessB especially for the Dunedin show.

Six60 perform at Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo: Debbie Porteous

The show will mark a homecoming for Six60, who famously formed at their flat at 660 Castle St, Dunedin.

Six60 played Forsyth Stadium in support of Ed Sheeran this year and also during O-Week in 2017 and 2014.

Tickets for the Dunedin show go on sale from midday Monday, December 17 from Ticketmaster.