Slip 'no immediate threat': council

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Traffic lights are still in place in Pitt St where a slip occurred following a bout of rain in Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council was first alerted to the slip last Thursday evening.

On Monday a small amount of rocks and debris was still visible at the bottom of the cliff.

A council spokesman said building services staff had visited the site and had determined no further action was needed, and the slip was not an immediate threat to people in the surrounding properties.

Notices had not been issued to residents in the area, but traffic management was in place to ensure public safety, the spokesman said.

Council staff would be visiting the site later in the week with a geotechnical engineer to make further assessments.

Traffic management will remain in place until work is completed, he said.