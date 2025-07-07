Smoke in service centre roof sparks fire call out

Firefighters were called to a Hillside Rd property when smoke filled up a service centre’s roof space this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two appliances responded to a structure fire at Forbury Service Centre at 1.20pm.

He said smoke was seen at the centre and two more appliances were called.

The incident was not considered suspicious and will not be investigated.

Forbury Service Centre mechanic Greg Rongen said he saw the smoke filling up in the ceiling cavity, so made the proactive call to Fenz.

He did not know what could have caused the smoke.

‘‘It might be electrical,’’ he said.