Sole provider of business partner network services

Dougal McGowan

The Otago Chamber of Commerce will be solely responsible for delivering Regional Business Partner Network services across Otago.

New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Callaghan Innovation and Business Mentors New Zealand yesterday confirmed the Otago chamber would be the sole provider of Regional Business Partner Network services for Otago and the Queenstown Lakes district.

The network service was previously joint-delivered by the chamber, Enterprise Dunedin and the Otago Southland Employers' Association, but the latter two did not tender in the latest round.

Chamber chief executive Dougal McGowan said the chamber would offer a "one-stop shop", including the business network and Business Mentors NZ Services.

"It's a great opportunity for businesses to get extra support and access to a wide range of support," he said.

Business mentoring was available for individuals and small business, Callaghan Innovation assisted with research and technology, while the network had vouchers to help with short and long-term planning, he said.