Son dobbed in by mum after Dunedin crash

A Dunedin mother out on a morning drive pulled over to dob her son in to the police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a property in Halfway Bush Rd at 7.20am yesterday after a car crashed though a fence.

The vehicle was left sitting in the property owner's paddock with no driver in sight.

When police arrived, a member of the public drove past and told officers it was ‘‘likely her son that was the driver of the vehicle'.

Police were yet to speak to the woman’s son regarding the crash.

Later at 2.10pm, police were called to Pine Hill Rd after a vehicle travelling south crashed into a parked car.

The 51-year-old man driving the vehicle told police he had a ‘‘coughing fit’’ which caused him to take his eyes off the road and veer into the parked car.

No injuries were reported.

