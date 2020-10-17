Saturday, 17 October 2020

Sophia remembered with street clean-up of North Dunedin

    By Molly Houseman
    Taking part in a clean-up of North Dunedin, in Castle St, organised in memory of Sophia Crestani are (from left) Megan Prentice (20), Alex Summerfield (21), Lily Wigglesworth (20) and Charlotte Berry (20).

    Together for Sophia: North Dunedin Clean-up, hosted by UniCrew Volunteers and the Otago University Students’ Association and supported by signatories of the Sophia Charter, began at noon yesterday.

    It comes as this month marks one year since the second-year student died in a stairway pile-up while at a flat party.

    Ms Prentice was a close friend of Ms Crestani.

    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH
    PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

     

    Ms Berry did not know Ms Crestani personally, but was at the party where she died.

    "It means a lot for everyone to be able to go [to the clean-up] and actually do something to show that they care," she said.

    "It is a good way for everyone to just rally together."

    There was a good turnout of students despite the rain and the skips were looking full by about 2pm.

     

     

