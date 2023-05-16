Southern police faced only one use-of-force complaint in past year

Only one use of force complaint has been upheld against Southern police since last year, in relation to an incident where an officer tackled a brawling man in the Octagon.

In response to an Official Information Act request from the Otago Daily Times police integrity and conduct director Superintendent Jason Guthrie said of the 17 use-of-force-on-duty complaints which were upheld against police officers in 2022, only one happened in the Southern district.

That incident happened about 1.40am on August 8 while two constables were on foot patrol in the Octagon.

A tactical options report, completed by the constable who did the tackle, said they had been patrolling down to the lower Octagon when they came across a man wearing a red shirt and cap, who threw a punch at another man who had his hands up and was trying to back away.

The officer determined the victim was in danger of being assaulted and considered using pepper spray or making a verbal intervention.

However he decided against either tactic, as the spray would have hit others and the Octagon was very noisy, due to music from bars.

The officer decided to immediately take the subject to the ground as the incident was "unfolding very quickly".

Once tackled, the subject was sat down by the officer on a nearby seat to be spoken to.

The constable tried to identify the person, but as intoxicated bystanders were hindering the officers, the constable verbally warned the man, telling him to leave the Octagon and not return.

Bystanders dispersed and the officers continued their patrol.

The police officer justified his actions by saying he considered the tackle to be the least violent and most effective action available to them, the report said.

Both a sergeant and an inspector reviewed the report and supported the constable’s decision and rationale, saying no further action was required.

However, Insp Guthrie said a complaint about the incident was upheld and described the constable’s actions as an error of judgement, which had provided "a learning opportunity" for the officer involved.

No use-of-force-on-duty complaints have been held against police in the Southern district so far this year.

