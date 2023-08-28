Special event celebrates 30 years of joy

The roaring rumble of over 300 trucks in Dunedin streets has brought three decades of joy to special needs children.

The Special Rigs for Special Kids event celebrated its 30th anniversary yesterday, with 324 trucks taking over 350 special needs children out for a tiki tour of the city’s scenery.

After departing the Edgar Centre yesterday morning, the convoy followed a route that took them along Three Mile Hill Rd, out to Mosgiel, and back through St Clair via Green Island.

Krystal Boyd, diagnosed with epilepsy, an intellectual disability and asthma, had attended the event a few times already.

The last time she was in a big rig was seven years ago, and it felt great to be back in the passenger’s seat again — especially for such an important milestone.

She said it was good to see so many people showing up and was amazed the event had hit its 30 year mark.

To add to the excitement, none of the children knew which truck they were allocated until they hopped in the seat.

Krystal was content with whatever truck she got, so long as it was speedy.

She said the truck drivers were quite nice and friendly and were great to talk to about anything.

"The drivers make it special."

Krystal was paired up with driver Andrew Beaumont in his blue, 12-wheeled Volvo 460.

Mr Beaumont said this particular truck was the first one bought by Eastcoast Transport managing director Mike Chittock.

Organiser Greg Inch had expected the event would only last six or seven years, but to get to 30 was a huge achievement by the trucking community.

He said the drivers and children developed strong friendships over the years which brought families together.

"Dunedin has still got a community spirit where things like this can happen and it just grows from strength to strength," Mr Inch said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz , PIJF cadet reporter