Special votes not enough to change result

Defeated Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins made up some ground on his rivals with special votes, but not enough to make much difference.

The final count shows that when the race was down to three candidates, Mr Hawkins picked up 614 special votes, mayor-elect Jules Radich added 381 to his tally and Sophie Barker 214.

After nine iterations of counting under the single-transferable vote (STV) system, Mr Radich was the winner with 21,286 votes overall, Mr Hawkins was second with 11,388 and Cr Barker third with 9574.

Their percentages changed a little between the preliminary count and the final count.

Mr Radich went from 50.94% to 50.38%, Mr Hawkins from 26.25% to 26.96% and Cr Barker from 22.81% to 22.66%.

The first person excluded from the 11-candidate mayoral race ended up being Pamela Taylor, who was three votes behind Jett Groshinski.

There was no change in who was elected to the Dunedin City Council.

Cr Steve Walker jumped a couple of spots on the councillor ladder, finishing in eighth, ahead of Crs Jim O’Malley and Carmen Houlahan.