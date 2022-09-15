Mayoral contenders put cases at meeting

Housing, rates, Three Waters and the need for retaining workers were some of the major topics opined by nine of the Invercargill City Council’s mayoral candidates, who took to the stage at The Great Debate, facilitated by the Southland Business Chamber last night.

Each of the hopefuls were given two minutes to outline their personal mission and convince the packed audience at the Ascot Park Hotel why they deserved their vote.

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt was the lone absentee of the night, though MC Scotty Stevenson read Sir Tim’s personal statement

Councillor Darren Ludlow began his speech by announcing ‘‘rates suck’’. Though increases were inevitable, he hoped to ensure ratepayers received value for their dollar.

He said trust had been pretty much shattered during the past term. The city council had often been in the headlines for the wrong reason, and that was something he wanted to rein in.

Jacqueline Walters spoke on ex-Labour and now independent MP Dr Gaurav Sharma’s recent troubles and the difference between socialism and voluntary socialism.

Broadcaster Marcus Lush, a vocal champion of the city, joked that the debate felt like Invercargill’s version of burning man.

He said the biggest issue the city faced was attracting and retaining skilled workers, and that he had the platform to promote and publicise the city and region.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark said that the last few years been tough in his role, though council function had since improved and was ‘‘in pretty good shape now’’.

Mr Clark said he was passionate about getting the museum open within three years, keeping on the disability workers at the resource centre, and the issue of Three Waters, saying the council would be remiss to not lobby against the Government.

Noel Peterson spoke on the city’s need for strong leadership, which was echoed by Ria Bond who, in making the most of her two minutes, in rapid fire referenced her previous leadership roles in the community and elsewhere.

Sir Tim’s speech was read by Mr Stevenson, who said while Sir Tim took some of the responsibilities for the criticism directed at the council, he was not the sole person responsible.

TikTok star Tom Morton clapped the loudest at the closing of Sir Tim’s speech and spoke passionately about the city’s need for more housing.