Saturday, 8 October 2022

Breaking News 2.05 pm

Central Otago District Council election results

    Central Otago District Council results with 90% of the vote counted. 

    Tim Cadogan had already been re-elected as mayor after no challengers put their name forward. 

    Cromwell Ward (4 vacancies) Votes Received

    BROWNE, Sarah 1,822

    LAWS, Cheryl 1,723

    GILLESPIE, Neil 1,657

    MCKINLAY, Nigel Independent 1,502

     

    NORTON, Shane 831

    SCOTT, Bob 518

    GEORGE, David 515

     

    Vincent Ward (5 vacancies) Votes Received

    ALLEY, Tamah 2,552

    PATERSON, Tracy 2,538

    MCPHERSON, Martin R Independent 2,062

    CLARIDGE, Lynley 1,995

    COONEY, Ian 1,733

     

    BROWNE, Roger 1,611

    CROMB, Jayden 1,204

    VAUGHAN, Maurice Independent 1,201

     

    Teviot Valley Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received

    FEINERMAN, Sally 332

     

    ROBINSON, Mason 301

     

    Vincent Community Board (4 vacancies) Votes Received

    *CLARIDGE, Lynley (Withdrawn) 2,311

    HAMMINGTON, Tony 2,227

    JOHNS, Dai 2,144

    BROWNE, Roger 2,104

    CROMB, Jayden 1,623

     

    (* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)

     

    Teviot Valley Community Board (4 vacancies) Votes Received

    DALLEY, Norman 490

    JESSOP, Mark 468

    READ, Russell 270

    BOOTH, Gill 255

     

    RAMSAY, Maree Carole Independent 149

     

    The voter return was 44.55%, being 7,675 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

     

