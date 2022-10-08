Central Otago District Council election results

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Tim Cadogan had already been re-elected as mayor after no challengers put their name forward.
Cromwell Ward (4 vacancies) Votes Received
BROWNE, Sarah 1,822
LAWS, Cheryl 1,723
GILLESPIE, Neil 1,657
MCKINLAY, Nigel Independent 1,502
NORTON, Shane 831
SCOTT, Bob 518
GEORGE, David 515
Vincent Ward (5 vacancies) Votes Received
ALLEY, Tamah 2,552
PATERSON, Tracy 2,538
MCPHERSON, Martin R Independent 2,062
CLARIDGE, Lynley 1,995
COONEY, Ian 1,733
BROWNE, Roger 1,611
CROMB, Jayden 1,204
VAUGHAN, Maurice Independent 1,201
Teviot Valley Ward (1 vacancy) Votes Received
FEINERMAN, Sally 332
ROBINSON, Mason 301
Vincent Community Board (4 vacancies) Votes Received
*CLARIDGE, Lynley (Withdrawn) 2,311
HAMMINGTON, Tony 2,227
JOHNS, Dai 2,144
BROWNE, Roger 2,104
CROMB, Jayden 1,623
(* Progress result only - Withdrawn as potentially elected at ward)
Teviot Valley Community Board (4 vacancies) Votes Received
DALLEY, Norman 490
JESSOP, Mark 468
READ, Russell 270
BOOTH, Gill 255
RAMSAY, Maree Carole Independent 149
The voter return was 44.55%, being 7,675 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.