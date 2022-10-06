The clock is ticking for last-minute voting

Look out for orange voting bins, where you can deposit your completed voting papers ahead of Saturday’s local body election day deadline. PHOTO: STAR FILES

Voters still have time to have their say in Dunedin’s local body elections, but the clock is ticking.

Dunedin deputy electoral officer Clare Sullivan said voters had until noon this Saturday, October 8, to return their completed voting papers, or to cast a special vote.

As of Tuesday night , there had been a cumulative return of 6859 voting papers, equating to 27.84% of eligible voters.

This is slightly below the same period in 2019, when 28.37% of votes had been returned.

It is too late to put them in the mail, so voting papers will need to be hand delivered to Dunedin City Council service centres, libraries, or placed in orange voting bins at supermarkets and other sites around the city.

The bins will be available until noon this Friday, October 7.

The Civic Centre’s election office, on the ground floor, is open all week, and until 7pm tonight.

Election officers will also be in the Octagon on Saturday morning collecting last-minute voting returns from motorists, right up until voting closes at noon.

Ms Sullivan encourages anyone who has not yet voted to do so, and not to leave it until the last minute.

"Get your votes in, and get them in soon, to have your say in the future of our city."