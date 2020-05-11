Stage 2 pencilled in for spring

Dunedin Prison.PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The second stage of a restoration of the former Dunedin Prison is set to take place later this year.

The reinstatement of two replica entrance gate posts, the reroofing of the three cell blocks and the repair and repainting of the cell block windows and exterior are part of the forecast upgrades at the Castle St site.

Dunedin Prison Charitable Trust chairman Owen Graham said it was hoped the project would begin in September or October this year.

"Even though lockdown for Covid-19 arrived at the end of March, we have continued with our planning.

"In the language of the times, our project is shovel-ready."

The full project was expected to cost $660,000, supported by donations from the Dunedin Heritage Fund and the Otago Community Trust, alongside $85,000 of the trust’s own money.

Mr Graham said the trust had resource consent and building permits arranged.

"Last week we contacted all our contractors to the project, who are all small to medium local businesses.

"They all said yes and are, naturally, keen to get started, which is great news to hear."

The trust had made an application to the Lottery Environment and Heritage Committee, which would meet late this month.