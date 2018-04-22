Staying active, staying connected

The rain on Monday was not stopping this walking group. PHOTO: ELLA STOKES

Dunedin's home to many sporting disciplines with a range of age groups taking part.

This week The Star reporter Ella Stokes caught up with sports fanatics from the older age group to see what they enjoy trying their hand at.

WALKING

A group of Dunedin people aged 60 and over are keeping themselves young at heart by pounding the pavement.

The group of about 20 people gathers on a Monday to tackle all sorts of walks around the city.

Group co-ordinator Jimsie Smith said not only was the group great for people's physical health but also their mental health.

The 76-year-old has been a part of the group for 12 years.

The group is part of the Dunedin 60+ Club, which as well as the walking group has many other groups of people taking part in activities.

Mrs Smith said the group walked for about an hour every Monday, all year round.

"We walk rain or shine and as well as walking we catch up for a coffee after.''

She said what had kept her coming back was if she did not walk with the group she probably would not walk at all, "and I think that's the same for everyone''.

Not only was it a great way to " keep the muscles moving'' and improve fitness, Mrs Smith said, it was also a great way to socialise and meet new people.

At their weekly table tennis game at the Edgar Centre are (from left) Audrey Fogarty, Wayne Brighton and Peter Miller. PHOTO: ELLA STOKES

KEENAGERS

Another group of sports men and women who are not letting age stop them playing sport is the "Keenagers''.

The group plays tennis and table tennis in The Edgar Centre every Monday and Tuesday.

Audrey Fogarty, Peter Miller and Wayne Brighton are all members of the group of about 50 people who play table tennis on a Tuesday.

Mr Miller (73) has been playing with the group for 14 years and said he still looked forward to coming to play every week.

He said it was a great way to stay fit and make friends instead of sitting at home feeling lonely.

"One lady even found a new friend and they ended up travelling around Europe together.''

Mrs Fogarty (89) has been playing for six years and not only does she love playing for the fitness and friendship but she is also keeping the family history alive.

Mrs Fogarty's late husband was a keen table tennis player, as have been many extended family members.

"More and more people come together to play all the time and people improve every week'' she said.

Mr Brighton has been part of the group for just a year.

The 64-year-old used to be a keen sportsman but a stroke has made it difficult for him.

But, he said, table tennis was just perfect and it was actually very competitive.

"I never thought I'd get a sweat up playing table tennis but I do''.

For just $3 any over-60s can be a part of the group which also occasionally offers a bit of coaching as well as cup of tea and a biscuit after sessions.