PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Otago Polytechnic students Linda Street and Jonathan Storm sit with the kitset Vans RV12 aeroplane, ZK OPT, built by bachelor of engineering technology and New Zealand diploma in engineering students, in Dunedin, this year.

Costing $70,000 from the polytechnic’s capital expenditure budget, the plane had already been sold, a statement from Otago Polytechnic said.

The aeroplane is on display at the Otago Polytechnic Hub as part of the polytechnic’s year-end engineering showcase.

The showcase covered a wide range of engineering disciplines, the polytechnic said.