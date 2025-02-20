Students cop a beating from 64-year-old

Dunedin's campus cop wiped the floor with first years in his annual push up contest - at the grand old age of 64.

John Woodhouse pumped out an impressive 75 push ups to beat 15 hopefuls at University College this afternoon.

The next best effort was from 18-year-old forensics student Marama Nicholas who found it ‘‘tough’’ to complete 68 push ups on his knuckles on an incline.

Mr Woodhouse began the competition in 2018 to connect with students new to Dunedin.

Camous cops Michael Woodhouse bettered all the rivals in a push up competition at Cumberland college yesterday. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

He said it was a busy time of the year for students and he wanted to let them know he was there for them,

‘‘Its really just my job to work with the students to create a safe environment.’’

Undefeated, Mr Woodhouse is set to return next year to take on a new crop of university students.

