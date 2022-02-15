Students shut down gatecrashed party

A student flat closed down their party after it was flooded with uninvited guests last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the gathering had more than 150 guests and it was shut down by residents of the flat about 9.45pm.

The address at Leith St North had a number of uninvited guests arrive.

Police had a presence in the area as a number of students have returned for Flo Week.

The students were generally well behaved, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police earlier this month warned the city's student population that now was not the time to party.

Despite many official orientation events being cancelled, there is concern that students may continue to hold some of the traditional parties thrown at the start of the university and polytechnic year.

Snr Sgt Bond said police expected large gatherings in the student quarter.

Police would help to ensure current Covid-19 restrictions were followed, and would be enforcing them, he said.

He said students, like all other groups, were allowed gatherings of up to 100 people if they all had vaccine passes and 25 if they did not.

If the graduated approach failed, fines and enforcement were options, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There was a $1000 penalty for failing to wear a mask and a $4000 penalty for hosting a party of more than 100 people.