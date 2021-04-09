Students take to streets for climate protest

Protest chants rang through the streets of Dunedin’s city centre today, as students joined thousands of others nationwide in a climate march for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

A protester on the Robbie Burns statue in the Octagon. Photo: Peter McIntosh/ODT

School Strike 4 Climate Otepoti spokeswoman Hailey Xavier (17) said it was a ‘‘raw protest’’ that said a lot about how young people in the city were were feeling.

The year 13 Kavanagh College pupil was at the head of a march of about 500 pupils and climate activists that paraded with a police escort from the University of Otago Dental School to the Octagon.

The protesters chanted: ‘‘No coal, no oil, keep our fossils in the soil’’ and held signs saying: ‘‘I’m with Greta’’, ‘‘Eat the rich’’, and ‘‘Stop buying palm’’.

Students also took their demands to Parliament in Wellington and clashed with Christchurch's mayor Lianne Dalziel.

A mix of students and older protesters shouted her down after hearing her response to their demands.

They marched from Cathedral Square to the Civic building with local demands including investment into green and free public transport, greater emphasis on climate education, and to stop development of the Tarras airport in Central Otago.

Dalziel told the crowd the demands are important, and change "requires work from everyone". As she said change was needed, there were calls of "what are you going to do" from the crowd.

The mayor said young people should make submissions to Environment Canterbury (the regional council)'s long term plan, and the crowd began shouting her down.

Dalziel said she would meet with protest leaders over their demands, but would not go into details with the crowd. One organiser made an emotional and hoarse plea for the mayor to make the right choice.

Christchurch march organisers with mayor Lianne Dalziel. Photo: RNZ

In Auckland, more than 1000 students marched up Queen Street chanting: "Hey, hey. Ho, ho. Climate change has got to go."

Most of the crowd were students and many held placards demanding a change in attitudes to stop global warming.

Marist College Year 13 student Maddie Atkinson says she wants to show her school how important it is to use her voice.

"This is a big issue, like, climate change you know it's taking over our world and even though in New Zealand we aren't really feeling a lot of the impact, like the brunt of what it's doing to our world, there are so many people in lower economically developed countries that aren't able to make change.

"But with us doing something, with us changing, you know, we can speak up for them."

Photos: RNZ

In Wellington, about 4000 students listened to speakers in an open mic session outside Parliament.

Climate Change Minster James Shaw met with the students, who marched from Civic Square to the steps of Parliament, and received a list of demands calling for government action on climate change.

They urged Shaw to make sure the transition to a zero carbon economy was done in a just and equitable way.

- reporting by Hamish MacLean of the Otago Daily Times and RNZ