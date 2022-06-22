Stunning South captured from space

We might live in the land of the long white cloud, but the South Island was clear in view in this image captured by the International Space Station this week.

The space station is continuing its low orbit around the Earth and is a multinational collaborative project involving NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

The space station, launched in 1998 and first inhabited in November 2000, serves as a microgravity and space environment research lab in which scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and other fields.

By April this year, 251 astronauts, cosmonauts and space tourists from 20 countries had visited, according to Wikipedia.