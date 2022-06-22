Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Stunning South captured from space

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    We might live in the land of the long white cloud, but the South Island was clear in view in this image captured by the International Space Station this week.

    The space station is continuing its low orbit around the Earth and is a multinational collaborative project involving NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

    The space station, launched in 1998 and first inhabited in November 2000, serves as a microgravity and space environment research lab in which scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and other fields.

    By April this year, 251 astronauts, cosmonauts and space tourists from 20 countries had visited, according to Wikipedia.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter