Summer stunner in store

Beaches are likely to be extra busy throughout the country today as temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s and low 30s. File photo: ODT

Those hoping to escape the heat will find it hard to do today with most of the country expecting hot, dry conditions.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said most places will experience above average temperatures, from the far north to the deep south.

The hottest spot at this stage looks to be Twizel in the Mackenzie District, heading for a maximum of 32 degrees.

'There will very likely be pockets of the country that will be even warmer than that, it's just that we might not have a weather station in those areas.'

Dunedin is expected to hit 26 degrees, Invercargill 28 and Alexandra is forecast to top 31.

Further north, the Marlborough region is heading for about 30 degrees, and MetService has issued a heat alert for Blenheim.

The alert is a new tool the weather service is trialling, for when an area can expect consistently warm temperatures. Blenheim is set to remain hot until Tuesday.

'It's mostly just to get the information out that, yes it's warm, but it's going to be warm for a little bit longer, just persistently warm temperatures.'

Gore residents in particular may be feeling the heat today.

'We're expecting a maximum of about 29 today in Gore, where their average maximum temperature for January is just under 20 degrees.

'It's a noticeably warm day across the country.'

And for anyone hoping to see some rain, don't hold your breath.

'It is very unlikely anyone will see rain. The only area that could be in with a small possibility would be South Canterbury, maybe a passing afternoon shower. But most of the country should be remaining dry today.'

Makgabutlane said the hot weather may be great for those on their summer holiday, but people need to remain sun-smart given the sweltering conditions.

'Just a reminder that these temperatures are lovely for most people but there will be people who will be a little bit more vulnerable to these warmer temperatures.

'I think the blanket message is remember to stay hydrated, be sun-smart, and take care of those who might be a little more vulnerable in these warm temperatures.'