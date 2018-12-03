Sun, huge crowd make for vintage parade

The man in red had a wardrobe malfunction and Snoopy failed to show, but the baking sun and a massive crowd made for a vintage Dunedin Santa Parade.

Many thousands of children and adults lined George St, three or four deep, from North Dunedin to the Octagon yesterday afternoon in eager anticipation of the event, now in its 20th year.

The action began about 3pm, when more than 70 floats of all shapes and sizes began trundling down George St towards the Octagon.

They included everything from fire-breathing dragons, Land Search and Rescue volunteers carrying Santa in a Stokes basket and even radio station promotions staff riding Lime electric scooters ahead of their Dunedin debut.

Kaikorai Valley College pupil Noah McSkimming (12), a veteran of five parades, spent about two hours wedged into an impressive model of the Red Baron’s plane in a Snoopy’s Christmas float, wearing a leather flying helmet.

Waving to the crowd from inside a vintage fire appliance is Jamieson Loader (5). Photo: Gregor Richardson

Noah admitted the set-up was "pretty cramped" but he did not appear to be too bothered by the soaring temperatures, or by the fact his counterpart, who was meant to sit in Snoopy’s plane, failed to show up.

Speaking after the parade, Santa himself admitted the wind had caused a "major wardrobe malfunction" involving his hat, but he was full of praise for the crowd.

"It was wonderful to see all the children.

"The joy on those young kids’ faces ... quite stunning."

Dunedin Santa Parade Trust chairwoman Michelle Ellwood was elated the weather had come to the party, and sang the praises of both the enthusiastic crowd and the loyal volunteers.

"Probably the highlight is seeing all those kids’ smiles when they see all the floats.

"And all those fantastic volunteers that we have, because without them, this wouldn’t come together."