Sun strike warning for drivers after crash

A crash resulting from sun strike has prompted a reminder from police for Dunedin motorists to take care on the city's roads.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the collision, on Portobello Rd, about 5.45pm yesterday.

A 17-year-old driver had missed his turn-off and pulled over, waiting to do a U-turn.

When he pulled out, he was affected by sun strike and drove into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

No-one was injured, but the incident served as a reminder for drivers to be careful about sun strike because at this time of year the sun was low in the sky about the time many people were driving home, Sgt Lee said.