Taieri MP's office target of graffiti attack

Graffiti on the windows at Taieri MP Ingrid Leary's office in South Dunedin. Photos Stephen Jaquiery

An anti-transgender "graffiti attack" was levelled at the office of Labour's Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, in South Dunedin, last night.

Ingrid Leary

Ms Leary found out about the graffiti, which was spray painted across windows featuring images of the MP, this morning.

The fact that someone had resorted to criminal activity such as defacing property was a "sad reflection of their values", she said.

"If this is the abuse they level at politicians, we can only imagine what the trans community has to endure at their hands."

The anonymous actions showed cowardice, she said.

Far from shaking her resolve, Ms Leary said that the graffiti attack had confirmed her commitment to advocating for the rights of all women, including trans women.

The vandalism was likely related to her open support of the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Bill, which proposed changes to legislation which would make it easier for people to change their sex on birth certificates, she said.

Taxpayers would foot the bill for the graffiti clean-up, "which is frustrating for everyone", Ms Leary said.

Police would be investigating.