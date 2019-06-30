Efforts to restore hall and community spirit

Hindon Community Centre president Chris Adams leaves a Strath Taieri Community Board meeting after speaking to an application for funds to get Hindon Hall painted. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A "derelict'' hall is getting a face-lift in a bid to strengthen the community spirit in the rolling hill country west of the Taieri River.

Hindon Community Centre president Chris Adams, speaking at a Strath Taieri Community Board meeting in Middlemarch last week, said the Hindon Hall was ``derelict'' and the community spirit in the settlement, about 30km northwest of Mosgiel, was declining.

In a bid to address the situation, he scheduled a community meeting.

Three people attended the meeting and a committee was formed.

The issues for the committee included the hall being uninsured and the hall's rates being overdue.

Successful fundraising events, including an ``It's in the Bag night'', a ladies' pamper afternoon, and a clay bird shoot, were held and the rates were paid.

A band played in the hall and attracted about 100 revellers earlier this month.

About 20 people attended a working bee at the hall and community spirit was rising.

"I think we've cracked it.''

The committee planned to hold about five community events at the hall a year. But first, the hall needed repairs.

A project had been launched to paint the outside of the hall, at a cost of $6210.

The committee sought $5000 from the board's discretionary fund.

Board deputy chairwoman Joan Wilson moved the board give the committee all of the money remaining in the fund - $2311.58. She invited the committee to apply for more money from the board in the next financial year.

Board member Norma Emerson seconded the motion and all present voted in favour.

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz