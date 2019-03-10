School goes distance in Swimathon fundraiser

Participating in Outram School’s Swimathon were (back from left) parents Emily Richards, of East Taieri, Vicky Robertson, of Berwick, Michelle Kay, of Outram, (front from left) pupils Connor (6) and Piper (7) Richards and Teagan Robertson (5), of Berwick, and Sophie Cooney (6), of Outram. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Outram School pupils, parents and staff dived head first into a "Swimathon'' recently.

Friends of Outram School chairwoman Vick Robertson said the aim of the Swimathon on March 1 was for pupils, parents and staff to swim the equivalent distance of Cook Strait - 23.2km - in the school pool.

To complete the feat, the group of swimmers needed to collectively complete nearly 2000 lengths of the 12m-long pool.

Parents and teachers swam the first lengths from 7am and one of the more than 150 pupils swimming reached the goal just after 10am.

By the time the pupils had finished swimming at 3pm, they had completed a distance equivalent to five times the length of the strait, Mrs Robertson said.

"We are so proud of these kids - some did more than 200 lengths and the pool was never empty.''

The event raised funds to buy goods and services to support pupils' learning in the classroom.

The Swimathon encouraged teamwork and had brought everyone together, she said.

"The community feel is just amazing.''