Silver Stream bank awaits planting facelift

The Silver Stream bank where plants and shrubs will be planted. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A plan is in place to beautify the Silver Stream bank.

The aim is to beautify the bank between Wingatui Rd and Gordon Rd with plants and shrubs.

Repair work on the area is being undertaken at present.

Talking to the Taieri Times last week, Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board member Brian Peat said he hoped the project could still go ahead once it was safe.

Mr Peat, who is the board’s representative on the project team, said lots of people walked and cycled along the track, especially during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“It just needs beautification . . . It needs to be taken care of.”

Mosgiel Rotary Club member John Van Delft, who owned a flower shop in Mosgiel, gave 250 native plants to the project, Mr Peat said.

Ideally, they needed to be planted in May or June.

Years ago a group of school pupils planted in the area, so the project aimed to be an extension of that, Mr Peat said.

Taieri schools had expressed an interest in being involved in the project, along with the rotary club, he said.

“All those sorts of things are in place it’s just a matter of when and if we can actually get the project up and running.”

Dunedin City Council recreation planning and partnerships manager John Brenkley said council staff were in contact with the board and were looking forward to starting the project.

“It is a significant undertaking . . . and some information is still required before the planting can commence,” he said.

This included some detailed plans, including drawings which showed where the plantings would be and what would be planted.

“This is part of a river system and the plants need to be selected to fit with the ecosystem.”

The council also needed to inform nearby landowners, and make sure the Otago Regional Council agreed to the plans.

“This is very much a collaborative project and we have offered to create the drawings on behalf of the community board once we have received information from them.

“Once all the approvals have been received, we look forward to the work getting under way and seeing the river bank with new plantings.”

The community was welcome to provide feedback on the project to the community board.