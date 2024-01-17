Taser, knuckle duster and 'bommy knocker' in Dunedin weapons haul

A Taser was among the weapons found when police searched a Dunedin car. Photo: Getty Images

Dunedin police got more than they bargained for when they were called to four people pulling parts off a car with a crowbar in Fryatt St yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were alerted by members of the public about 5pm, but the quartet of car wreckers left the scene in another vehicle before officers arrived.

After a short search, they were tracked down a few blocks away.

‘‘The occupants all ran from the vehicle initially, but they all returned later to speak with police.’’

He said their car was searched and multiple weapons were found, including the crowbar, a knuckle duster, a metal ‘‘bommy knocker’’ (a wooden handle with a string of metal balls attached) and a Taser.

Cannabis and methamphetamine were also found in the car.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon, unlawful possession of a restricted weapon, possession of cannabis and possession of meth utensils.

She has been bailed in court to appear at a later date.

Sgt Lee said multiple parts were removed from the car, including a front bumper, wing mirrors and tires.

However, the four claimed they had permission from the owner of the vehicle, to take certain parts.

‘‘Inquiries are continuing into that.’’

Further charges were possible, once it was determined who the meth belonged to, Sgt Lee said.

